Dr. Syed Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at SYED M SHAH MD PA in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.