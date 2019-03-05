Dr. Syed Mubashir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Mubashir Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Mubashir Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates8415 N Run Medical Dr, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-5147
-
2
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Best doctor
About Dr. Syed Mubashir Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu
- 1548391410
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital - Miami FL
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Khyber Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi, Pashto and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.