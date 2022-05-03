Overview

Dr. Syed Shah, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Shah works at Allen Family Clinic in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Bronchitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.