Dr. Syed Sayeed, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Syed Sayeed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Sayeed works at Precision Surgery of New York PC in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Islandia, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Surgery of New York PC
    139 PLANDOME RD, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-5160
  2. 2
    Precision Surgery of New York PC
    3750 EXPRESS DR S, Islandia, NY 11749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-5160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bedsores
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bedsores

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 05, 2022
Dr. Sayeed and his entire staff are excellent! Dr. Sayeed is very knowledgeable and kind. When selecting a doctor it’s important to find someone that you trust and respect, Dr. Sayeed is the only person I trust with my face! I value his expertise and always feel like I’m in good hands. The entire staff makes you feel comfortable and cared for.
Amanda C — Jun 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Syed Sayeed, MD
About Dr. Syed Sayeed, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  19 years of experience
  English
  1073717666
Education & Certifications

  Shriners Hosp-U Tex Med Br
  Nassau University Medical Center
  North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
  Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
  City University NY
  Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Syed Sayeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sayeed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sayeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

