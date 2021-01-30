Overview

Dr. Syed Sattar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson.



Dr. Sattar works at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Tobacco Use Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.