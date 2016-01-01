- FindCare
Dr. Syed Sami, MD
Family Medicine
Dr. Syed Sami, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Sami works at
Ray Peter Mangulabnan MD PC3170 Hallmark Ct, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 439-9111
Vincent Medical Clinic P.c.4046 Hess Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 439-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Search for conditions or procedures.
Condition or procedure Treatment Frequency
Anxiety
Chronic Care Management
Limb Cramp
Abdominal Pain
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arrhythmia Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bacterial Prostatitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Baker’s Cyst
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Boil
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chickenpox
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chlamydia Infections
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Clavicle Fracture
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dysentery
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Elbow Bursitis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Erythema Multiforme
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Femur Fracture
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Infections
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hand Fracture
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Heartburn
Heel Spur
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impetigo
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intertrigo
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Morton's Neuroma
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Purpura
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
Rosacea
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Spinal and Postural Screening
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Steroid Injection
Strep Test
Stress Fracture of Foot
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Syphilis Screening
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trichomoniasis
Trichomoniasis Screening
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Trigger Point Injection
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
