Dr. Samad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Samad, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Samad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Samad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Care PA4800 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 534-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samad?
I have been going to Dr. Samad for years and he has always taken good care of me and my family. Dr. Samad is an excellent physician and his staff is very caring. This office goes the extra mile.
About Dr. Syed Samad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174585814
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U Hosps
- U Tex Hosps
- Marshall U Hosps
- Dow Med Coll
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samad works at
Dr. Samad has seen patients for Esophagitis, Dysphagia and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Samad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.