Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sadiq works at
Locations
Dr Syed Sadiq14333 Laurel Bowie Rd Ste 208, Laurel, MD 20708 Directions (301) 776-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have ever encountered. Would recommend highly! Very personal and pays attention to you. He always follows through with whatever you have diagnosed!
About Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1740390012
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadiq speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadiq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.
