Overview

Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Sadiq works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.