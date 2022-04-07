Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Hassan Rizvi works at
Locations
Movement Disorders Program593 Eddy St Fl 5, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3032
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rizvi has been treating me since 2003. He is always available and treats the whole person, not only for MS, but takes notice of other medical conditions and adjusts medications/treatment accordingly. He is a caring human being in addition to a talented physician.
About Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1770511446
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan Rizvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan Rizvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan Rizvi works at
Dr. Hassan Rizvi has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassan Rizvi speaks Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan Rizvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.