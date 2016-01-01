Dr. Rizvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-4673
-
2
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1568619237
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
