Overview

Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Rizvi works at DIGESTIVE DISEASE SPECIALISTS in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.