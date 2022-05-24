Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc4201 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 632-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rizvi, is so good. He really cares about your concerns. He’s a genuine doctor!
About Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528175619
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
