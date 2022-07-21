Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Alexandria Cardiology Clinic501 Medical Center Dr Ste 250, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 473-4613
Alexandria Cardiology Clinic457 W Waddil St Ste B, Marksville, LA 71351 Directions (318) 473-4613
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rizvi performed 2 stints on me after being flew to Alexandria Regional. I had just had a massive heart attack and was brought back after 3 minutes flatlined by CPR at Winn Parish Medical Center. Dr. Rizvi was very quick and thorough in diagnosing I had a 95% and a 100% blockage. He and his staff are awesome.
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.