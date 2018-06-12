Dr. Syed Reza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Reza, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Reza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Reza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premiere Physical Therapy of Darien Inc.346 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 846-8440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reza?
Just the best one can expect! Easy-going and very smart. Always explains well.
About Dr. Syed Reza, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1225101991
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reza works at
Dr. Reza speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.