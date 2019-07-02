Dr. Syed Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Syed Rehman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Asthma and Allergy Center7247 W Central Ave Ste A, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-8815
Asthma and Allergy Center15500 S Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48161 Directions (734) 457-5666
Asthma and Allergy Center602 N EVANS ST, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Directions (517) 423-4946
Asthma and Allergy Center830 W High St Ste 108, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (734) 686-1018
- 5 3949 N Main St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-0503
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
I saw 2 ENTs and 1 NP over the course of 9 months to get to the bottom of why I felt so awful. Someone recommended I see Dr. Rehman, so I did. He was the first to order a thorough series of tests and provide a treatment that actually gave me relief. For the first time in 9 months I felt back to normal! He’s a smart man and his staff is great as well.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Lucile Salter Packard Chldns Hospital
- Rush Presbyn St Lukes Mc
- Civil Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Rehman speaks Hindi.
