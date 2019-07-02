See All Allergists & Immunologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Syed Rehman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Rehman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rehman works at Allergy and Asthma Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Monroe, MI, Tecumseh, MI, Lima, OH and Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asthma and Allergy Center
    7247 W Central Ave Ste A, Toledo, OH 43617 (419) 843-8815
  2. 2
    Asthma and Allergy Center
    15500 S Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48161 (734) 457-5666
  3. 3
    Asthma and Allergy Center
    602 N EVANS ST, Tecumseh, MI 49286 (517) 423-4946
  4. 4
    Asthma and Allergy Center
    830 W High St Ste 108, Lima, OH 45801 (734) 686-1018
  5. 5
    3949 N Main St, Findlay, OH 45840 (419) 424-0503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2019
    I saw 2 ENTs and 1 NP over the course of 9 months to get to the bottom of why I felt so awful. Someone recommended I see Dr. Rehman, so I did. He was the first to order a thorough series of tests and provide a treatment that actually gave me relief. For the first time in 9 months I felt back to normal! He's a smart man and his staff is great as well.
    About Dr. Syed Rehman, MD

    Specialties
    Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    1699775437
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Lucile Salter Packard Chldns Hospital
    Residency
    Rush Presbyn St Lukes Mc
    Internship
    Civil Hospital
    Medical Education
    Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

