Overview

Dr. Syed Rehman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rehman works at Allergy and Asthma Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Monroe, MI, Tecumseh, MI, Lima, OH and Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.