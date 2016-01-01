Dr. Syed Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Raza, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Raza, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Psychcare Consultants Research5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-4333
Amanda Luckett Murphy Hopewell Center909 N 14TH ST, Saint Louis, MO 63106 Directions (314) 531-1770
PsychCare Consultants763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-1717Monday6:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday6:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Raza, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 64 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
