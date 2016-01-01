Overview

Dr. Syed Raza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Raza works at Martin L. Smithline MD PA in Midland Park, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gout and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.