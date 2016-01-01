Dr. Syed Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Raza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Raza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Raza works at
Locations
-
1
Martin L. Smithline MD PA44 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 447-0013
-
2
Valley Medical Group- Cardiac Specialty223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raza?
About Dr. Syed Raza, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1790766814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza works at
Dr. Raza has seen patients for Gout and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raza speaks Spanish.
Dr. Raza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.