Dr. Syed Raza, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Raza, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
1
Houston Progressive RAD Associates2900 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 512-6065
2
Asif Akhtar,MD19255 Park Row Ste 201, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (832) 772-4864
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love the staff here and being a cancer patient on remission. The staff was kind and attentive to my needs. Dr Raza took care of my vascular problem I had on my leg. I recovered with no issues and Jennilyn called and asked if I was ok. I would recommend this facility for any issues you had in your vascular or even varicose veins. Thank you so much Dr Raza for your kindness. Thumbs up to all the staff from the front desk to the nurses.
About Dr. Syed Raza, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1740252139
Education & Certifications
- UTMB Galveston
- St Mary's Hospital London Uk
- QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza speaks Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.