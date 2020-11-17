See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Syed Raza, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Syed Raza, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Raza works at Family Practice in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Progressive RAD Associates
    2900 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 512-6065
  2. 2
    Asif Akhtar,MD
    19255 Park Row Ste 201, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 772-4864

Hospital Affiliations
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2020
    I love the staff here and being a cancer patient on remission. The staff was kind and attentive to my needs. Dr Raza took care of my vascular problem I had on my leg. I recovered with no issues and Jennilyn called and asked if I was ok. I would recommend this facility for any issues you had in your vascular or even varicose veins. Thank you so much Dr Raza for your kindness. Thumbs up to all the staff from the front desk to the nurses.
    zoraida regales — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Syed Raza, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1740252139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UTMB Galveston
    Residency
    • St Mary's Hospital London Uk
    Medical Education
    • QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

