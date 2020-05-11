Dr. Syed Rafique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Rafique, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Rafique, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenwood, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Delta Regional Medical Center and Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Locations
2020 Eye World333 HIGHWAY 82 W, Greenwood, MS 38930 Directions (662) 453-3167
Hospital Affiliations
- Delta Regional Medical Center
- Greenwood Leflore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafique?
He made me and my mother feel better about her journey she will be starting. Great bed side manner. Respectful staff very understanding.
About Dr. Syed Rafique, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1871607598
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafique has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafique has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafique. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.