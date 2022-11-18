Dr. Syed Quadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Quadri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Quadri, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Locations
Psych Pointe of Florida5323 Millenia Lakes Blvd Ste 121, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 270-7702
Mount Sinai Urgent Care5979 Vineland Rd Ste 109, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 270-7702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very kind and helpful! He also gives amazing advice!
About Dr. Syed Quadri, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821289588
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quadri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quadri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quadri has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Quadri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quadri.
