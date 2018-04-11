Overview

Dr. Syed Nayeem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Nayeem works at SYED A NAYEEM MD in New Rochelle, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.