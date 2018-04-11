Dr. Nayeem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Nayeem, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Nayeem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Dr. Nayeem works at
Locations
Shukla Medical Services Pllc25 Sickles Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS A WONDERFUL AND CARING DOCTOR IVE BEEN HIS PATIENT FOR 20YEARS AND ALL MY CHILDREN AND FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS GO TO HIM THE BEST
About Dr. Syed Nayeem, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1982748307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayeem speaks Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayeem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.