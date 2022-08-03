Overview

Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Floral Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Naqvi works at Clerisy Medical PC in Floral Park, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.