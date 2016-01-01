See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Syed Ali Naqvi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9300 Wilshire Blvd Ste 340, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 (310) 780-9517
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    About Dr. Syed Ali Naqvi, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538209671
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
