Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Naqvi works at Newport Pulmonary & Endocrine Associates in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ralli and Grewal Apc
    520 Superior Ave Ste 390, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 08, 2020
    I have been so many doctors to find out what is causing my chronic cough that I lost count over the years. Every doctor has given up on my case, well not Dr. Naqvi. Dr. Naqvi is determined to get answers. He has great bed side manors, and will listen to my concerns and questions.
    Elizabeth Roseberry — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518037225
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naqvi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naqvi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Naqvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naqvi works at Newport Pulmonary & Endocrine Associates in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Naqvi’s profile.

    Dr. Naqvi has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naqvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Naqvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naqvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naqvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naqvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

