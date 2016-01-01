Dr. Syed Mustafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Mustafa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Mustafa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bothell, WA. They completed their residency with Children's National Med Center
Locations
-
1
Pacific Medical Evaluation and Treatment Services10634 E Riverside Dr Ste 130, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 806-5021
-
2
Evergreenhealth Monroe14701 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98272 Directions (425) 806-5021Monday10:30am - 5:30pmTuesday10:30am - 5:30pmThursday10:30am - 5:30pmFriday10:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Mustafa, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1609883180
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mustafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.