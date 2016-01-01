Overview

Dr. Syed Mustafa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bothell, WA. They completed their residency with Children's National Med Center



Dr. Mustafa works at Puget Sound Psychiatric Center in Bothell, WA with other offices in Monroe, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.