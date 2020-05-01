Dr. Munzir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Munzir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Munzir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Dow Med College Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Munzir works at
Locations
-
1
Bonaventure Medical Foundation40 N Airlite St, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 628-9977
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munzir?
I like Dr. Munzir's attitude toward patients. He treats me like I know something and always listens carefully to me, and is very kind and takes his time with me when ever I visit
About Dr. Syed Munzir, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1255356762
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern Med Center Dallas Tx
- New York Medical College
- New York Hospital
- Dow Med College Karachi Pakistan
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munzir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munzir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munzir works at
Dr. Munzir has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munzir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munzir speaks Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Munzir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munzir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munzir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munzir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.