Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mumtaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenfield, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mumtaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hancock Counseling & Psychiatric120 W McKenzie Rd Ste F, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 468-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mumtaz?
About Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1396718573
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps And Clinics|University Mo Columbia School Med
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mumtaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mumtaz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mumtaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mumtaz works at
Dr. Mumtaz has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mumtaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mumtaz speaks Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mumtaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mumtaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mumtaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mumtaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.