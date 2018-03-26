Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD
Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 5C, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 227-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Whirl wind of medical issues, tests, procedures, passed stress test, two week heart study resulted in TWO Pace Maker surgeries, then Heart Cath showed SIGNIFICANT blockage requiring Quadruple By Pass. Primary cardiologist/Pace Maker surgeon immediately recommended Dr. Mehmood. He was combination of a professional and compassionate surgeon with confidence yet not egotistical. Surgery Friday/Out of CCU Saturday/Going home Tuesday. Dr. Mehmood physically checked twice daily. Highest RECOMENDATION!
About Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Brigham & Women's Hospital
- Wayne State Univ/Detroit Medical Ctr
- Wayne State Univ/Detroit Med Ctr
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Mehmood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehmood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehmood has seen patients for Embolism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehmood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehmood.
