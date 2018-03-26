Overview

Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Mehmood works at Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.