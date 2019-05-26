Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from st matthews university school of medicine and is affiliated with CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Locations
-
1
Camc Rheumatology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 205, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-2303Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mahmood showed more compassion for my medical condition than almost all of the other several doctors I've seen in the last 5 months. He was very sympathetic towards what I've been going through and agreed that there has been a lack of urgency regarding my situation. It was refreshing to see how much he cared and wanted to help me and also get the ball rolling with my treatment, which is surgery. It's doctors like him that make someone like me not feel so hopeless after nearly half a year of being miserable, & feeling completely neglected and hopeless. I would recommend him to anyone that wants a good, caring doctor.
About Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1831544022
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Medical Center, Internal Medicine
- st matthews university school of medicine
- Internal Medicine
