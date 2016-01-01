Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033430277
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
