Overview

Dr. Syed Lateef, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|Wagner Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Lateef works at Gastro Health in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Heartburn and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.