Dr. Syed Lateef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Lateef, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|Wagner Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Kissimmee710 Oak Commons Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5354Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lateef?
Muy buen medico
About Dr. Syed Lateef, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194769836
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr|Veterans Administration Medical Center (Mount Sinai of Medicine)
- Our Lady Mercy Med Center
- Gandhi Medical College|Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center (Montefiore Wakefield Campus)
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|Wagner Coll
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lateef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lateef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lateef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lateef has seen patients for Gastritis, Heartburn and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lateef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lateef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lateef.
