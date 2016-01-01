Overview

Dr. Syed Karim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, MO. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Karim works at Sarah Cannon at Lafayette Regional Medical Center in Lexington, MO with other offices in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.