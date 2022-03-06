See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Syed Karim, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Syed Karim, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Syed Karim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Karim works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Sarcoma-Cancer
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8395

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Karim?

Mar 06, 2022
Travelled 8000 miles seeking the best care for a family member with a rare tumor in an uncommon location. It was not an easy decision and many centers were contacted before choosing Mayo clinic at Rochester after recognising Dr. Karim's training and expertise in bone tumor surgery and not finding many surgeons willing to do this surgery for my relative. We had an online consultation with Dr. Karim prior to travel . He was one of the few surgeons who advised surgery was willing to do the surgery and delivered what he promised. DR. karim and his teams delivered an excellent preoperative , operative and post operative care . As a family we do not regret the time effort and money spend to have this surgery , thousand s of miles away. I would highly recommend Dr. Karim when it comes to surgical opinion on sacral tumors.
Adher Alsayed — Mar 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Syed Karim, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syed Karim, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karim to family and friends

Dr. Karim's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Karim

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syed Karim, MD.

About Dr. Syed Karim, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1114330065
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Syed Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Karim works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Karim’s profile.

Dr. Karim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.