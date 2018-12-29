Dr. Syed Kamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Kamil, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Kamil, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was almost 5 when she had her massive tonsils and adenoids out by Dr. Kamil. It was a life changing procedure and we can’t thank him enough for helping our daughter.
About Dr. Syed Kamil, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1427030840
Education & Certifications
- Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamil.
