Dr. Syed Kamil, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview

Dr. Syed Kamil, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Kamil works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 (508) 334-8515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (7)
    Dec 29, 2018
    My daughter was almost 5 when she had her massive tonsils and adenoids out by Dr. Kamil. It was a life changing procedure and we can't thank him enough for helping our daughter.
    About Dr. Syed Kamil, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427030840
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Kamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamil works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kamil’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

