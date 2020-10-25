Dr. Syed Kadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Kadri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Kadri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|The Ohio State College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Kadri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA607 Timerdale Ln Ste 201, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3956
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadri?
Spoke excellent English. Listed to me and explained lab results and procedures very well. Ordered diagnostic test.
About Dr. Syed Kadri, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1124384284
Education & Certifications
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center|Cedars Sinai medical center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|The Ohio State College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadri works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.