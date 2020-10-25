Overview

Dr. Syed Kadri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|The Ohio State College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Kadri works at North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.