Dr. Syed Jafri, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Jafri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Karachi and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jafri works at Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Cameron, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Overland Park
    5100 W 110th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5108
  2. 2
    Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Brookside
    6675 Holmes Rd Ste 430, Kansas City, MO 64131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5107
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Cameron
    1600 E Evergreen St, Cameron, MO 64429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Research Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Cameron Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Pancreatitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Pancreatitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Constipation Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Jejunostomy Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Family Health Partners
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 04, 2022
    After years of doctors telling me it was just indigestion, Dr Jafri was the doctor who FINALLY diagnosed the problem. Highly, recommend him and have!
    May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Syed Jafri, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609929868
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Missouri, Kansas City
    Residency
    • University of Missouri - Columbia
    Internship
    • U Mo-Columbia Hosp|University Mo Columbia Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Karachi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jafri has seen patients for Constipation, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

