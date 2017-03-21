Dr. Syed Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Jafri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Jafri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Jafri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John P Liuzzo MD9245 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 854-2774
-
2
Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy LLC7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 854-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jafri?
I have had the pleasure of working along side of this lovely man at the hospital for the last 20 yrs and now he is directly caring for my dad who developed parkinsons. He is such a loving caring physician. His office patients have also verbalized the same feelings about him. You are in good hands
About Dr. Syed Jafri, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235198169
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafri works at
Dr. Jafri has seen patients for Tremor, Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jafri speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.