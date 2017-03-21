Overview

Dr. Syed Jafri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Jafri works at Cardiology Care LLC in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.