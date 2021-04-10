Dr. Hussaini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Hussaini, MD
Dr. Syed Hussaini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY.
John T Mather Memorial Hospital PSY125 Oakland Ave Ste 303, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-3129
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital170 N Country Rd Ste 3, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-3122
- Mather Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr Hussain is the greatest doctor He's helped me with addiction, and as psychiatry goes he is not a therapist, he's their to treat and diagnose with medicine as you give your feedback on what your feeling. If you say nothing that means it's working and he will just give you a refill....duh..5 stars
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1437316148
