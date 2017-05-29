Overview

Dr. Syed Hussain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stoughton, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hussain works at Practice in Stoughton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Upper Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.