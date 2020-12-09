Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Health First Medical Center1641 E Flamingo Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 734-4377
Sana Behavioral Health5975 W Twain Ave Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 734-4377
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hussain and Gay Butler are the most amazing and compassionate healthcare providers. They actually take the time to listen and address any concern I have. They are extremely skilled and Myself and my family have been going to them for many years. The staff are the most friendly and helpful group of people. I appreciate all the assistance they offer whenever I am in need. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. They are all a pleasure to see each time I am there.
About Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265408041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.