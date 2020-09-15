Overview

Dr. Syed Hussain, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Hussain works at Diabetes & Endocrine Center in Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.