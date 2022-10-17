Dr. Syed Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Husain, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Husain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Columbia Presbyterian Pathologists622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3273
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Husain two times during my illness. Both times after having a conversation with him I felt a wave of hope, energy, and confidence in a good outcome. Dr. Husain is a knowledgeable, responsive, and understanding doctor, who is taking patient’s case, concerns, and fears very close to his heart. He has a patient to explain everything to the smallest details, to answer all patient’s question and find right words to make the patient comfortable and hopeful. This a great talent to be able to address the medical issues professionally and to find human connection with the patient. And Dr. Husain possess this talent to the fullest. I am very happy that I met such an empathetic doctor and I strongly recommend without any reservation Dr. Husain all those who seek medical help in his area of expertise. I will always remember the kindness and hope Dr. Husain gave me. Thank you, Dr. Husain, and all the very best to you!
About Dr. Syed Husain, MD
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1952696221
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
