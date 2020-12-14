Dr. Syed Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Husain, MD
Dr. Syed Husain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Associated Ophthalmologists, PC1212 Pleasant St Ste 202, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 244-3937
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
I had -17 and -21 vision in my left and right eyes, respectively. Dr. Husain did an excellent job on my cataract surgery. I still have to wear glasses for driving and watching TV, but the lenses are much thinner now. Also, I can get around walking now without glasses. Cataract surgery is not nearly as scary as it sounds. Your eye is numbed with drops. You are staring at a bright light which completely obscures any view of a scalpel. You feel nothing. I had no pain afterwards, but had to take eye drops for some time, which is normal. I am 68. I would encourage you getting cataract surgery as soon as you need it. I finally got it when my eyeglass prescription got so extreme that my optician could no longer fill the prescription and had to refer me elsewhere. I figured it was time to get it done.
About Dr. Syed Husain, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1760440556
- Baylor College of Medicine in Cataract and Refractive Surgery
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Brown University Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Husain speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
