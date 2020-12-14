Overview

Dr. Syed Husain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Husain works at Associated Ophthalmologists, PC in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.