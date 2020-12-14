See All Ophthalmologists in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Syed Husain, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Husain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Husain works at Associated Ophthalmologists, PC in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Ophthalmologists, PC
    1212 Pleasant St Ste 202, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 244-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diabetic Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Eye Infections
Progressive High Myopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Cancer
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blepharoplasty
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Goniotomy
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Syed Husain, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760440556
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine in Cataract and Refractive Surgery
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Brown University Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Husain works at Associated Ophthalmologists, PC in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Husain’s profile.

    Dr. Husain has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

