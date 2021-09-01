Overview

Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their residency with Ny Meth Hospital



Dr. Hassan works at Covenant Cancer Care Center in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Midland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.