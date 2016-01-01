Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hassan works at
Locations
Diabetes & Endocrinologist Clinic of South Texas56 E Price Rd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 396-8788
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Hassan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1043659345
Education & Certifications
- Khyber Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hassan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.