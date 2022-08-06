Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Hasan works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.4221 Medical Pkwy Ste 150, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 623-6230
-
2
Scott & White Memorial Hospital2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2111
-
3
Scott & White Memorial Hospital2405 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hasan was very good explaining requirements and procedure during pre-op consult. The procedure was equally satisfactory wirh Dr. Hasan and support staff.
About Dr. Syed Hasan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1659509271
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Scott & White
- Scott & White Meml Hosp
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Gastritis, Enteritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasan speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.