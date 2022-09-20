Dr. Syed Hasan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hasan, DO
Dr. Syed Hasan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare5700 Monroe St Unit 103, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 843-7996
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Good experience with Dr. Hasan. He was very friendly and had me comfortable with what I was having done. Saw him for my throat and will be going back to him soon again for the back end.
About Dr. Syed Hasan, DO
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA
- Bowling Green State University
