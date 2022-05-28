See All Ophthalmologists in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Syed Hasan, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (59)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Dayton Children's and Kettering Health Main Campus.

Dr. Hasan works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CVP Physicians Dayton - Main/Beavercreek Office
    89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dayton Children's
  • Kettering Health Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2022
    Dr Hasan is an excellent opthalmologist & provides top notch care. He is thorough, takes time to listen & extremely professional! He has an awesome office staff. I see him at his North office. He performed excellent surgery on both my eyes 15 years ago & no problems. I highly recommend him for your vision needs.
    Joyce — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Syed Hasan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1003835505
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University/ Barnes Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasan works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Beavercreek, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hasan’s profile.

    Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

