Overview

Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Dayton Children's and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Hasan works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.