Overview

Dr. Syed Haq, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Haq works at Mercy Health - The Heart Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Harrison, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.