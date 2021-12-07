Overview

Dr. Syed Haider, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Dow Med College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Haider works at Valley Internal Medicine Associates in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.